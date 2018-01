Surgeon Sentenced For Burning Initials Onto Patients' Livers

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- A British surgeon was given a yearlong, out-of-prison sentence that includes 120 hours of volunteer work and a £10,000 ($14,000) fine for burning his initials onto two patients’ livers during liver transplant surgery, the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service said Friday.



About a month after pleading guilty to two counts of assault by beating, Simon Bramhall, 53, received a 12-month "community order" — a type of sentence that doesn't include prison time and may be handed out by British courts if the convicted person is a first...

To view the full article, register now.