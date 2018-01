Oregon Beach Town Rejects Airbnb Voluntary Tax Agreement

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- Coastal Oregon city Cannon Beach has decided against entering a voluntary tax agreement with online vacation rental behemoth Airbnb Inc., with officials saying it would not have benefited the city due to auditing restrictions required by the contract and contrasting definitions of gross rents.



During a Cannon Beach city council work session on Jan. 9, council members agreed to end pursuit of a "voluntary collection agreement for city of Cannon Beach Oregon transient room tax” with Airbnb, the city’s finance director, Laurie Sawrey, confirmed to Law360....

