NJ Investors Launch $40M Suit Over Alleged Ponzi Scheme

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 12, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- Three dozen investors have launched a more than $40 million lawsuit in New Jersey state court alleging that their money was used to repay other investors as part of a Ponzi scheme carried out by a fund administration firm and an investment manager who is facing related criminal charges.



The fund administrator, Apex Fund Services (US) Inc., is accused in a complaint filed on Wednesday in Morris County Superior Court of lying to the plaintiffs regarding its purported control over their investments in Vicor Tax Receivables...

