Deals Rumor Mill: Qualcomm, Hyundai, Lowe's

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- The European Commission could OK semiconductor giant Qualcomm Inc.'s bid for Dutch rival NXP in the next few days, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. According to the report, Qualcomm agreed to leave NXP's standard essential patents alone to assuage the watchdog's concerns over the megadeal. The approval would follow hot on the heels of Qualcomm's spurn of Broadcom Ltd.'s $130 billion takeover bid in November. In a similar rebuff, activist fund Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd. in December called Qualcomm's $37.7 billion buyout bid for NXP...
