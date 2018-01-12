Goldman Sachs, CPPIB Lead $950M Peruvian PE Fund

By Darcy Reddan

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 1:38 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board led a $950 million investment round for Peruvian private equity firm Enfoca SAC, the company said Friday.

The fund received a $380 million commitment from CPPIB and also saw contributions from Peru's largest pension plans, AFP Integra SA, Prima AFP and Profuturo AFP, which had been offered a liquidity option for existing investments, according to a company statement. The Enfoca-managed fund will buy into the portfolio companies of three Enfoca-managed funds by providing the...
