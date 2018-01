DACA Deal Uncertain After Trump's Derogatory Comments

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s inflammatory comments about migration from what he described as “shithole” countries drew widespread condemnation Friday while an underlying bipartisan legislative replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program hangs in doubt.



A group of six senators had presented a compromise to the president at the White House on Thursday. It was during that meeting that, according to media reports Trump has denied, the president pushed back against provisions of their proposal that would have revived protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador...

To view the full article, register now.