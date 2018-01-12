Fla. House Passes Ban On Sanctuary Cities

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (January 12, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Florida House of Representatives on Friday passed a controversial measure that would ban so-called sanctuary cities in the state, but the bill faces steep odds in the Senate.

After more than two and a half hours of debate, the House passed H.B. 9, or the Rule of Law Adherence Act, in a 71-35 vote that fell largely along party lines.

The bill — the first one passed in the 2018 legislative session — requires state and local government agencies to comply with enforcement of federal immigration law, forces local governments...
