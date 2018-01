Public Workers, Ill. AG Back Union Fees At High Court

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to block state unions from making workers cover bargaining costs, arguing in briefs filed Friday in a pivotal case for public sector labor that so-called agency fees are constitutional.



AFSCME urged the justices not to overturn the court’s decades-old Abood decision, which let unions extract mandatory fees to cover certain administrative costs but not political activities. AFSCME, a public employees union, argued the First Amendment...

