New Group To Probe Workplace Harassment In Federal Courts

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 2:50 PM EST) -- The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts has launched a working group to examine the policies in place to protect employees of the federal judiciary from workplace harassment, the office announced on Friday.



The formation of the Federal Judiciary Workplace Conduct Working Group makes good on a pledge Chief Justice John Roberts made at the end of last year to the review the courts’ standards and policies regarding inappropriate conduct after outcry from former clerks and the resignation of Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski pushed the...

