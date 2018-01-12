New Group To Probe Workplace Harassment In Federal Courts
The formation of the Federal Judiciary Workplace Conduct Working Group makes good on a pledge Chief Justice John Roberts made at the end of last year to the review the courts’ standards and policies regarding inappropriate conduct after outcry from former clerks and the resignation of Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski pushed the...
