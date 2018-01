DC Circ. Partly Revives Truckers' DOT Safety Records Suit

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:19 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected most of a suit from independent commercial truck drivers alleging the U.S. Department of Transportation mishandled safety citation records that can hurt truckers' job prospects and business reputations, saying there wasn’t enough proof of actual harm, but revived two drivers’ claims.



A three-judge panel said two drivers in the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Inc.’s lawsuit had standing to sue because they alleged their information was released to prospective employers with potentially inaccurate driver-safety and accident data. That inflicts an injury...

