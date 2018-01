Insurer Wins Wider Doc Disclosure In £29M Maritime Claim

Law360, London (January 12, 2018, 11:55 PM GMT) -- A U.K. High Court judge on Friday granted Royal & Sun Alliance PLC’s request for a court order forcing wider disclosure of shipping documents in its legal fight with Double Eight Marine SA over a £29 million ($39.7 million) claim over the sinking of the Athens-based shipping company’s vessel.



Double Eight Marine filed a claim in May last year against RSA and other insurers over the sinking of the cargo ship on its way to Iran. The insurers are resisting the claim on allegations the ship...

