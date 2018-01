Credit Union Argues It Has Power To Challenge CFPB Role

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 3:21 PM EST) -- A New York credit union on Friday attempted to convince a federal judge that it has the power to bring a lawsuit seeking to challenge President Donald Trump’s appointment of a White House official to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on an acting basis.



Ilann M. Maazell, the Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP partner representing the Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union, told U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe that his client has the authority to challenge Trump’s appointment of Office of Management and...

To view the full article, register now.