ABA Sections Warn Of Risks In Regulating Online Platforms

By Melissa Daniels

Law360, Los Angeles (January 12, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- The antitrust and international law sections at the American Bar Association on Wednesday shared their concerns about the potential chilling effects of additional regulations for online platforms like e-commerce operations and search engines recently floated by the European Commission.

The ABA sections issued the comments in response to the European Commission’s Public Inception Impact Assessment on Platform-to-Business Relations. That assessment, published in October, looked at a possible initiative to address concerns about trading practices on online platforms that could be damaging to their business users, citing...
