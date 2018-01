Gov't Contracts Group Of The Year: Covington & Burling

Law360, San Francisco (January 24, 2018, 3:02 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP’s government contracts practice group secured a $6.8 billion procurement for UnitedHealth and its affiliates last year, while also helping a contractor fight off hundreds of class claims, landing it a spot among Law360’s 2017 Government Contracts Groups of the Year.



After a nearly two-year battle that began in 2015, in which the firm successfully protested the contracts in a $6.8 billion procurement for medical disability examinations of veterans, Covington landed 8 of 10 contracts awarded by the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs on...

To view the full article, register now.