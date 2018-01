International Trade Group of the Year: Sidley Austin

Law360, San Francisco (January 24, 2018, 12:41 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP landed multiple high-stakes wins on behalf of clients including Philip Morris, the Chinese government and the Chicago Stock Exchange, securing the firm a spot among Law360's 2017 International Trade Groups of the Year.



Sidley partner Scott Andersen, who's based in Geneva, told Law360 that 2017 was an extremely busy year for the group and that it was record-breaking in terms of workload. In Geneva, the firm has about 35 attorneys specifically dedicated to working on cases before the World Trade Organization, which is...

To view the full article, register now.