CFTC Accuses Commodity Pool Operator Of Fraud

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 11:18 PM EST) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed suit and obtained an immediate restraining order Friday against Blue Guru Trading LLC and two of its principals for alleged fraud and misappropriation in obtaining some $750,000 in investments for a supposed futures pool.



In granting the temporary restraining order against the company, Richard Carter and Mark Slobodnik, U.S. District Judge Manish Shah judge froze the assets of all three and barred the destruction of documents.



In its complaint, the CFTC said, “Blue Guru’s office is still open for business...

