Kansas Men Cop To Illegal Sports Betting, Dodging Taxes

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:43 PM EST) -- Two Wichita, Kansas, men on Friday admitted to running an illegal sports gambling ring and together dodging more than $400,000 in taxes on their winnings.

Danny Chapman, 67, pled guilty to a single count of operating an illegal gambling business, as well as one count of tax evasion, the Kansas U.S. attorney’s office announced. Daven Flax, 46, pled guilty to two counts of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making a false statement on a tax return.

According to the release, the gambling...
