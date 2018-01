DeVos-Linked Firm Wins Ed. Dept. Deal Ahead Of Ruling

Law360, Nashville (January 12, 2018, 7:48 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday partially lifted an injunction on a disputed $2.8 billion U.S. Department of Education debt collection deal, but its ruling is effectively academic since the department issued new contract awards, including to a firm linked to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, shortly before the decision was issued.



Although the U.S. Court of Federal Claims had correctly blocked the Education Department from moving forward on any debt collection work awarded specifically under the disputed contract, the court should not have blocked the department from...

