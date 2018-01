Tribe Says Immunity Unscathed By Joining Allergan IP Suit

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:12 PM EST) -- The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe said Friday that joining Allergan PLC's infringement litigation against generic drug companies over patents for dry-eye drug Restasis should have no impact on its sovereign immunity at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, while asserting the board wrongly decided earlier immunity cases.



The tribe’s filing comes after the PTAB last month gave it and the generic-drug companies challenging several Restasis patents that were transferred to the tribe permission to address recent rulings in cases involving the University of Minnesota, which held the...

