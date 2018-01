Treasury Lowballed Wind Farm Grants, Fed. Circ. Hears

Law360, Washington (January 12, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury should include a wind farm's tax benefits in its fair market value for the purposes of calculating its Section 1603 energy cash grants, just as mortgage deductions are accounted for in the sales price of a house, an attorney for Alta Wind Energy Center told the Federal Circuit on Friday.



The grants, given in lieu of tax credits following the recession to encourage wind energy production, stemmed from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, or ARRA, and were...

