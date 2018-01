Ohio Presses ETP For Info To Thwart Another Pipeline Spill

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency asked Energy Transfer Partners LP on Thursday for information about when the pipeline operator will fill a pilot hole that the agency worries could lead to a spill of drilling fluid similar to the one that prompted the state's recent lawsuit.



The agency said in a letter to ETP that the installation of a pilot hole along the company’s construction of the Rover Pipeline in Ohio is losing drilling fluid, and expressed concern about another large-scale spill similar to the one...

