Real Alloy Pushes For Final OK Of Over $350M In DIP Loans

Law360, Wilmington (January 12, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- Aluminum recycler Real Alloy made a final push Friday for its post-petition financing facilities, valued at more than $350 million, including an additional proposal for its holding company parent to borrow up to $5.5 million to be used to help protect nearly $1 billion in tax assets.



In briefs before the Delaware bankruptcy court, the Real Alloy debtors targeted criticism of the loans from the official committee of unsecured creditors and an ad hoc group of equity holders, arguing that the facilities are crucial to ensuring...

To view the full article, register now.