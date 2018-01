CVS Blasts Class Bid by Employee Seeking Training Wages

Law360, Philadelphia (January 12, 2018, 5:09 PM EST) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc. urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to deny a motion aimed at certifying a class of current and former employees who allege the company failed to pay them for time spent completing online training.



The company argued that a pharmacy technician vying to represent a class of Pennsylvania-based employees in the suit had presented no evidence that CVS had systematically failed to pay workers for time spent completing so-called LEARNet training modules.



“Although he has had years to uncover evidence that CVS...

