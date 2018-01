Justices To Hear Patent Case Over Lost Profits Damages

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 3:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a Federal Circuit decision that wiped out $93 million in lost profits won by Schlumberger Ltd. in a patent case, and to address the rules for patent damages involving actions that take place outside the U.S.



The appeals court granted a petition for a writ of certiorari by Schlumberger unit WesternGeco challenging a Federal Circuit ruling that restricted its damages in an oil exploration patent suit against rival Ion Geophysical. (AP) The appeals court granted a petition...

To view the full article, register now.