Senate Sends Bill To Recognize Va. Tribes To Trump's Desk

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 8:10 PM EST) -- A half dozen Native American tribes in Virginia could soon be recognized by the federal government after the U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a measure to have the United States formally acknowledge them, sending the bill to President Donald Trump's desk.



The Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017, which passed on a voice vote according to congressional records, would extend federal recognition to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, the Chickahominy Indian Tribe–Eastern Division, the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, the Rappahannock, the Monacan...

