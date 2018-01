ITC Finds Chinese Sodium Gluconate Imports Hurt US

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission decided Friday that sodium gluconate and related imports from China were likely being subsidized and dumped to the detriment of a domestic producer, though the agency found that wasn’t the case for imports from France.



Three of the four ITC commissioners voted in favor of a petition by domestic producer PMP Fermentation Products Inc., which argued that imports of sodium gluconate, gluconic acid and similar “GNA” products from China were being subsidized and sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S....

