Firms Deserve $9M Fine For ‘Baseless’ Engle Suits: Report

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- A special master on Friday told a Florida federal court that it shouldn’t change a $9.1 million sanctions order against two law firms for filing and maintaining "baseless" tobacco lawsuits, saying the sanctions would compensate the public for the cost of the frivolous filings.



The Wilner Firm PA and Farah & Farah PA were sanctioned by four federal judges in October for maintaining at least 1,250 groundless Engle progeny tobacco lawsuits — an order that the judges said at the time was possibly unprecedented, though they...

