Ex-Stockbroker Gets 2 Years Over Microcap Manipulation

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- One-half of a two-person team that allegedly pumped and then dumped for $1.6 million a waste-processing company's penny stock was sentenced Thursday to two years, according to court records.



New Hampshire resident Robert Raffa was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Patti Saris, according to prosecutors, who had filed charges in April 2016. Raffa and Florida resident David Aubel were charged with engaging in cross-dealing and other deceptive schemes to pump up the price of shares for Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc., which claimed to have waste...

