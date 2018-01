Key Components Of The 20% Pass-Through Income Deduction

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 10:56 AM EST) -- The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act., P.L. 115-97, generally allows a noncorporate taxpayer (including a trust or estate) who has qualified business income from a partnership, S corporation or sole proprietorship (pass-through entities) to deduct the lesser of:



The combined qualified business income amount of the taxpayer; or



20 percent of the excess, if any, of the taxpayer’s taxable income for the tax year, less net capital gain.



Qualified business income is defined as all domestic (U.S.-source, including Puerto Rico) business income other than investment income....

