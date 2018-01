Gov't Must Pay Halted ACA Funds, Insurer Says

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Trump administration indisputably flouted the Affordable Care Act by cutting off millions of dollars in reimbursement for reduced copays and deductibles, a nonprofit health insurer told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday.



In a motion for summary judgment, Maine Community Health Options sought nearly $5.7 million in unpaid reimbursement for so-called cost-sharing reductions it provided to policyholders in the final months of 2017. The money went unpaid after the Trump administration concluded in October that the ACA didn’t appropriate funding for CSRs....

