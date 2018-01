Paragon Seeks Sanctions For Meddlesome Equity Holder

Law360, Wilmington (January 12, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- Reorganized debtor Paragon Offshore PLC asked a Delaware judge late Thursday to impose sanctions on a former shareholder of the company for filing motions making the same arguments that have been repeatedly denied by the court and causing the company to incur legal fees.



In its motion, Paragon says equity holder Michael Hammersley continues to make arguments that he and other shareholders of Paragon are entitled to recovery in this case, as well as the Chapter 11 cases of its drilling rig subsidiaries, despite a warning...

To view the full article, register now.