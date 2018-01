Gov't Contracts Group Of The Year: Crowell & Moring

Law360, Los Angeles (January 19, 2018, 3:07 PM EST) -- After a year in which Crowell & Moring LLP helped create a public-private partnership worth over $45 billion and defended a $17 billion health care contract, it's no surprise that one of the legal world's best-known firms earned a place among Law360's Government Contracts Groups of the Year.



Representing AT&T Inc., the firm's government contracts team in March helped secure a 25-year deal to build a nationwide public safety broadband network for first responders. Daniel R. Forman, lead partner of the firm's government contracts practice area,...

To view the full article, register now.