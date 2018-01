Ex-Hospital Owner Gets Over 5 Years In Kickback Scheme

Law360, Los Angeles (January 12, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- A former California hospital owner will spend more than 5 years in prison, give up $10 million and liquidate his vintage cars after he pled guilty to orchestrating a 15-year health care fraud scheme that ran up $500 million in phony bills, prosecutors said Friday.



Prosecutors said Michael D. Drobot, 73, who pled guilty in 2014, paid out more than $40 million in kickbacks to doctors and medical professionals in exchange for thousands of referrals for patients who received spinal surgeries at Pacific Hospital in Long...

