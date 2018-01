4 Tort Reform Challenges To Watch

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 3:54 PM EST) -- Despite state legislators’ best efforts, laws aimed at curbing medical malpractice and personal injury lawsuits by capping potential damages or instituting presuit requirements have come under fire in Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Kentucky and North Dakota. Here, Law360 takes a look at four closely watched constitutional challenges to state tort reform laws.



Kentucky’s Med Mal Review Panels Under Scrutiny



A new law in Kentucky requiring medical malpractice claims to be first reviewed by expert advisory panels was struck down as unconstitutional by a trial judge just seven months...

