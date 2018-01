Allstate Insurance Takes Trademark Fight To Top EU Court

Law360, London (January 15, 2018, 1:40 PM GMT) -- A major U.S. insurer has filed an appeal at the Court of Justice of the European Union as it seeks to overturn a lower court’s decision to dismiss its trademark application for a high-tech device that rewards safe drivers, documents published Monday reveal.



Allstate Insurance Co. is arguing that the General Court of the EU made errors “of substantial legal nature” when it agreed in July with a decision by the European Union Intellectual Property Office to reject the firm’s application to register “Drivewise” as an EU...

To view the full article, register now.