Man Says VA Hospital Left Scalpel In His Abdomen

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Connecticut man has claimed that a surgeon with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs left a scalpel in his abdomen after surgery, a mistake that prompted his attorney to claim patients could find better care at a "veterinary hospital.”



Glenford Turner, 61, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, alleged Friday that an unnamed doctor lost the scalpel in Turner’s abdomen during a prostate removal in 2013 and that the VA Connecticut Healthcare System’s West Haven Campus only detected the scalpel after the Army veteran began experiencing intense abdominal...

To view the full article, register now.