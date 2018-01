FCA Says It Didn't Identify Trader In ‘London Whale’ Notice

Law360, London (January 16, 2018, 4:16 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday it did not reveal the identify of a former JPMorgan trader involved in the notorious “London Whale” scandal as it attempts to overturn a 2016 tribunal decision that found he was clearly identified in a high-profile ruling by the U.K. regulator.



The attorney representing the FCA said at a hearing at the Court of Appeal in London that a landmark judgment by a top court in 2017 in favor of the regulator meant the “pendulum has swung in the other direction”...

