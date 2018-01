EXCO Resources Files Ch. 11 Amid Down Market, $1.3B Debt

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Oil and natural gas driller EXCO Resources Inc. on Monday filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas bankruptcy court, saying sustained low oil and gas prices have left it more than $1.3 billion in debt.



The Dallas-based company said in a statement Monday the “sustained downturn” in the oil and gas market that has caused a chain of bankruptcies across the energy sector left it and its 14 affiliates no choice but to seek bankruptcy protection and pursue restructuring.



“Despite having taken actions to mitigate the...

