Energizer Pays $2B For Spectrum's Battery Biz

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 1:15 PM EST) -- Energizer Holdings Inc. has made a $2 billion deal for the global battery and lighting business of private equity-backed consumer products company Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., less than a month after Spectrum made the unit for available for purchase, the company announced Tuesday.



Spectrum had announced in early January that it would begin seeking buyers for the business and made the sale as a way to reduce debt and reinvest in its core businesses. The deal will give Energizer the Rayovac brand and is expected to...

