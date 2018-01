QBE Division, Staffing Co. Settle OT Fight For $1.3M

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- A QBE Insurance Group Ltd. division and a staffing agency have agreed to pay up to $1.29 million to resolve collective action claims that thousands of call center workers were denied proper overtime pay, according to Friday filings in Arizona federal court.



QBE Americas Inc. and Aerotek Inc. have reached a settlement in former QBE customer service representative David Colon’s proposed collective action alleging the companies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act through policies like requiring telephone employees to work before and after their shifts without...

