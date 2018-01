BP Expects Higher Charges Related To Deepwater Claims

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 1:53 PM EST) -- BP said Tuesday it anticipates a $1.7 billion charge in its 2017 fourth-quarter financial results, reflecting a greater value of settlement claims related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill and the Fifth Circuit’s May rejection of most of the formula the company was using to calculate economic losses from the disaster.



The British oil giant said it now expects to pay about $3 billion in 2018, up from earlier estimates of $2 billion, for charges related to the blowout at the Macondo Prospect well that killed...

