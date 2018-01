Trump's Monument Cuts May Rest On Shaky Legal Ground

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 10:44 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s decision to shrink some national monuments created by his predecessors presents a novel issue to courts handling lawsuits challenging his actions: whether Congress gave the president authority to modify or eliminate, not just designate, such monuments. Legal experts say the administration faces an uphill battle.



In December, Trump issued two presidential proclamations modifying the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments, which were designated by Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, respectively. One proclamation divided the Grand Staircase-Escalante monument into three new areas and...

