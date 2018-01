ArcelorMittal Wants $1.4B Award Over Steel Supply Pact OK'd

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:45 PM EST) -- A U.S. subsidiary of steel manufacturing giant ArcelorMittal SA has asked a Minnesota federal court to confirm a $1.38 billion International Chamber of Commerce award against Essar Steel Ltd., which it won after Essar failed to deliver on an iron ore pellet supply deal.



ArcelorMittal USA LLC, which operates steelmaking facilities that supply steel products for use in the automotive, pipe and tube, and appliance industries among others, told the court in a Jan. 11 petition that the court is obligated to confirm the award, which...

To view the full article, register now.