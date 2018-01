Fintech Co. Blackhawk Snapped Up By PE Firms For $3.5B

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 1:23 PM EST) -- Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. on Tuesday said private equity shops Silver Lake Partners and P2 Capital Partners will pay $3.5 billion for the gift card and prepaid networks provider in a deal that will take it private.



Silver Lake and P2 will pay $45.25 per Blackhawk share, representing a 24 percent premium on the company’s Jan. 12 closing price and a nearly 30 percent premium on the company’s average share price over the past 90 days. The $3.5 billion deal, which includes Blackhawk debt, gives the...

