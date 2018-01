Justices Deny Cert In Korean Co.'s $73M Suit Against Citi

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:44 PM EST) -- A South Korean circuit board producer that had challenged a Second Circuit decision backing the dismissal of the company’s $73 million currency exchange fraud suit against Citibank NA had its appeal rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.



Simmtech Co. Ltd. had argued to the high court that the Second Circuit in September overstepped the bounds of established court doctrine when it affirmed a lower court’s finding that the currency manipulation claims in Simmtech’s suit were barred because they had already been hashed out in...

