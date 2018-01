High Court Passes On Texas Wind Farm Arbitration Row

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to review the Fifth Circuit's ruling that a dispute over whether a Texas utility's liability should be capped if it ended power purchases from a wind power supplier wasn't sufficiently ripe for the court to compel arbitration between the parties.



A Fifth Circuit panel said in May that a district court should not have forced arbitration between wind power supplier Papalote Creek II LLC and the Lower Colorado River Authority, which had agreed to purchase Papalote's wind energy, over whether...

To view the full article, register now.