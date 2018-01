High Court Won't Review Central American Immigrants' Cases

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it would not review a case involving an immigrant facing deportation back to El Salvador whose former membership in a violent gang wasn’t deemed enough to qualify for relief, nor another case involving a Guatemalan man facing removal who says he fears being tortured.



In an order list, the high court turned down an appeal by Wilfredo Reyes, who fled to the U.S. after renouncing his membership in the notoriously violent Mara 18 gang in El Salvador. He had argued to...

