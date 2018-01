Justices Won't Hear Appeal Over Debt Collector's Practices

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to hear a challenge to a finding that debt buyer Portfolio Recovery Associates flouted the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by not telling a consumer that it was time-barred from collecting on a 20-year-old debt.



The high court's denial means that the Seventh Circuit, which in March affirmed an Illinois district court’s finding that the company violated the FDCPA by misleading Manuel Pantoja about his credit card debt, will have the final word on the case.



The debt collection...

