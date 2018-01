High Court Case Could Open New World Of Patent Damages

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 10:38 PM EST) -- A case that the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Friday could dramatically expand the amount of damages potentially available in patent cases, as the court weighs whether patent owners should be able to recover profits lost outside the U.S. due to infringement.



The justices granted certiorari to Schlumberger Ltd. unit WesternGeco LLC in a case where the Federal Circuit threw out $93 million in lost profits the company won from Ion Geophysical Corp. over devices used to search for oil and gas under the ocean....

