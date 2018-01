Attys Who Won Slants Ruling Join Mandelbaum Salsburg

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Two attorneys who helped convince the U.S. Supreme Court last year that the federal government’s ban on offensive trademark registrations violated the First Amendment have signed on as leaders of Mandelbaum Salsburg PC’s intellectual property practice group.



Ronald Coleman and Joel MacMull, former colleagues at Archer Greiner PC who together represented The Slants rock band as it fought for trademark registration at the high court, joined Mandelbaum Salsburg's Roseland, New Jersey, office as partners earlier this month. Coleman will chair the firm’s intellectual property and brand...

